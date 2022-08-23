Labour caucus expels Gaurav Sharma

sharma_out.png Gaurav Sharma will no longer receive support from the Labour Party or have access to the caucus. Photo: supplied

Gaurav Sharma says the Labour caucus has voted to expel him.

Last week, the MP for Hamiton West was suspended from the caucus for repeated breaches of trust, including in a series of Facebook posts.

Sharma alleges a rampant culture of bullying in the party, which the party denies. He wants a public inquiry into his claims.

"When we were in the room nobody wanted to talk about how we arrived at that point," Sharma told media after leaving today's meeting.

He said no one wanted to talk about an investigation he wanted.

"When I tried to present the facts … the specifics, I was told I can't talk about it. In some ways it was expected."

Sharma said he would think about whether to stay on as an independent MP and his constituents would also want to have a say.

"It's not something I'm going to rush either way."

Sharma said he would continue to push for an investigation, despite Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying she had seen no grounds for it

He said other MPs said "all sorts of things" and maintained that they had messaged him privately in support "but in that environment they did not speak".

He said his release of information over days was not the original plan - he had expected his initial public comment to trigger an investigation.

Asked how he felt about it he said he still believed in the values he stood for initially. "That includes the right to a fair trial."

The Labour caucus meeting started at 10am.

PM's response

The news was confirmed in a statement from Prime Minister and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

"The Labour Caucus has voted to expel Dr Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effectively immediately," she said. "The Caucus also voted to refer the matter to the New Zealand Council of the Labour Party for them to consider any further disciplinary action."

She said the decision meant Sharma would no longer receive support from the party, or have access to the caucus in any way. He would have the right to attend select committees, but would not be a member of one.

"When Gaurav went public about his staffing issues 12 days ago our response was one of concern. We attempted to offer support and find a way to resolve his concerns. We offered mediation and a pathway back for him.

"Despite providing an opportunity to resolve his issues and to rebuild trust he has repeatedly demonstrated that he no longer wishes to be a member of the caucus. His consistent and ongoing breach of the caucus rules has resulted in the complete loss of trust by his fellow Labour MPs."

She said Labour's whips and the Parliamentary Service had sought to resolve staffing issues within Sharma's officer for more than a year, but rather than accept the issues raised or the need to take steps to address them he had "consistently contested the process".

"As a Labour team we remain committed to ensuring that Parliament is a positive place for our staff. We have however highlighted to the Speaker areas where we believe that the new procedures under the Francis Review could be improved, and asked that he consider whether these recent events could be a case study to help improve these processes.

"There are definitely things to be learned from this episode, but none of it justifies the recent behaviour of Gaurav."

She said the decision concluded the matter from the Labour caucus' perspective.

"Our focus remains on the significant issues New Zealanders are grappling with and our responsibility to serve them - not the interests of an individual MP."

Incredibly tough - McAnulty

Ahead of the meeting, Kieran McAnulty - who Sharma alleged had bullied him when McAnulty was dealing with staffing issues in his office - spoke to media, saying "the last 13 days have been incredibly tough."

"It's really awful to be accused of something that isn't true in any instance, but then to have that play out in the public – it's been really, really tough."

McAnulty said he did not believe there were grounds to claim he was a bully, saying it had been rejected by the Prime Minister as well as multiple other MPs arriving ahead of the caucus meeting.

"Ultimately at the core of this is concerns that were raised by staff an we brought in a process, a fair process, to deal with those."

Asked if Sharma was the bully, McAnulty said he wasn't going to start throwing around labels. "I know what I've been accused of isn't true and I stand by my record on that."

Asked if he had been defamed he said he was not a lawyer "but I know what I've been accused of isn't true." He said if there was an investigation he would participate in it.

He said he had taken "meticulous notes" while handling Sharma, whom he put on a staffing freeze after multiple complaints about Sharma from staff. Those had been given to the Prime Minister's office and the Prime Minister has said she saw nothing in them that she believed warranted investigating.

Sharma 'waiting for justice'

Earlier, Sharma told reporters he was "still waiting for justice" and he would make his case for a complete investigation. "My name needs to be cleared, but also an independent investigation into the claims I have made." He repeated his claim that there were other MPs in a similar situation - although none have spoken out.

He said he had avoided the last meeting partly because a senior MP had told him they believed the outcome was pre-determined at an earlier meeting of MPs. "But I want the chance to make my case, whether it is pre-determined or not."

"I'm just going in with an open mind, which was what I was going to do last week until I was told it was pre-determined. But my focus is still on the independent investigation."

He said that would also enable McAnulty's name to be cleared.

He said it was understandable none of his colleagues had come forward to back him up.

"In the last two weeks I have been made an example of that if you talk about this, you will get into more trouble and you basically won't get a right of reply. So that's basically what's happened."

Asked what his response was to MPs saying they did not trust him, he said the trust had also been broken on the other side. "I have tried for one and half years to get justice which hasn't happened."

Sharma said he was told no support person was allowed with him in the caucus meeting. "That's how it's been all along. I've been in closed door meetings with multiple people talking at me, shouting at me and now we are going to be in a caucus meeting with 64 people and myself... and it's difficult to face."

He said he was not nervous "but I feel sad and sorry. If people can't stand up for themselves, what job are they doing standing up for their constituents?"

- NZ Herald and RNZ