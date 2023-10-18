Labour will transition into 'formidable opposition': Hipkins

Labour leader Chris Hipkins talks to media. Photo: RNZ

The Labour Party will take time to reflect on its poor election showing before making any leadership decisions, leader Chris Hipkins says.

The party received 26 percent of the vote in the preliminary results over the weekend, halving the number of its MPs in Parliament and ousting them from government.

On Tuesday, Hipkins retained the leadership.

Asked if he was confident he would stay on as leader, Hipkins told RNZ this morning he was clear that decision would not be rushed.

"We have to support the new government to transition in and we've got to continue to execute our responsibilities as the caretaker government while they figure out what the shape of that new government is and we will do that..."

And transition into a "good, formidable opposition".

Hipkins said there was also an opportunity for Labour to reflect and work out where to go from here.

It was important for the party to work out why people who supported the party in 2020 did not this year, he said.

"We'll spend plenty of time digesting the result and understanding that but it's clear from the end of 2021, we saw our support numbers drop quite significantly and nothing that we do in the two years that followed really rebuilt those numbers."

Asked if this result was a hangover from Covid, Hipkins said: "We certainly lost a lot of support in Auckland and we saw the ultimate end result of that on Saturday night. We lost a lot of support in Auckland during that last lockdown period and we haven't regained it back."

But there were other complex reasons for this, he said.

On Tuesday, Labour's new caucus met.

"I think everybody will understand that it was pretty rough.

"We took the time in the morning to acknowledge the contributions of people who have given at least three years, in same cases six years of their lives to serving people and we thanked them for that and acknowledged the contributions they'd made and that's pretty tough."

Meanwhile, senior Labour MP Andrew Little has announced that he will retire from politics.

Hipkins himself would be remaining an MP the full three-year term. But was he worried about others leaving?

"There'll be a number of people who are reflecting on what the result means for them and where their heart sits now and I think they just deserve the space to be able to do that," Hipkins said.

He was confident Labour had "the bones of a very formidable opposition amongst our team".