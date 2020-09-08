Lamborghini top of list for Christchurch Lotto winner

Photo: NZ Herald

A Christchurch man who scooped a $10.5 million win on Lotto Powerball plans to buy a Lamborghini.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot in Wednesday's draw last week.

He said he was overwhelmed with his "unbelievable" win, but adamant about what was at the top of his shopping list.

"I'm going to buy my dream car - a Lamborghini," he laughed.

"I've always wanted one, so why not now."

The man is a regular player and was grocery shopping at the start of last week when he decided to pick up a ticket for Wednesday's draw.

"I usually buy a Power Dip, but I saw the Father's Day promotion was on that weekend, so I decided to get a Triple Dip instead – you've got to be in to win.

"I always buy a Dip and choose my own Powerball number - Powerball 9, it's a special number to me and is also my birthday."

On Thursday, a work colleague mentioned that the man should check his ticket because Powerball had been won with a ticket sold at Bishopdale New World.

"I thought to myself, 'It can't be me, it's not possible, so many people buy their tickets there'."

The next morning the man went back to the store to check his ticket.

"I used the ticket checker first and 'Division 1 winner' came up. I just said, 'Oh my God is this real?'"

The winner handed his ticket over to the Lotto operator who put it through the machine and confirmed his win.

"The Lotto lady was so excited for me; it was such a surreal moment - I still can't believe it."

The man planned to celebrate his big win with a "cook-up" at home with his family - and a new Lamborghini.

He also plans to go on a trip somewhere in the South Island where he can relax and start to plan his new future.