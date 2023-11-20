Large fire in Christchurch's Port Hills

Four fire crews and two helicopters are battling a large blaze on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Residents reported the vegetation fire and smoke near the Lyttelton Tunnel about 11am on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four engines were at the scene and two helicopters were on their way.

The helicopters are expected to start dropping water on the fire.

Fire crews from the Woolston, Spreydon, Christchurch City, and the Anzac stations responded to the fire about 11.17am.

Photo: Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury

Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury says State Highway 76 has been closed between Port Hills Rd and Chapmans Rd due to a fire. Police are currently managing traffic in the area.

"Road users are advised to use an alternative route," a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

Traffic is building and motorists are urged to avoid the Hillsborough and Port Hills Rd areas if possible.

Meanwhile, another vegetation fire is continuing to burn near Blenheim.

FENZ said the fire currently covers 2-3ha, with crews from across the area attending.

Helicopters have also been called in to help fight the blaze.

Photo: Facebook / Sharleen Duncan

Photo: Facebook / Isaiah Van Duinen

Photo: Sharleen Duncan / Facebook

Photo: Isaiah Van Duinen