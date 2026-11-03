National and Labour have both increased their support in the final 1News-Verian poll before Saturday’s election.

Meanwhile, ACT and New Zealand First have lost support, despite campaigns to increase their party vote.

National is up one point to 30%, according to the poll released on Tuesday night, with Labour on its heels on 29%, up two points.

The Greens are up one point to 16%, ACT is down two points to 10% and New Zealand First is down two points to 8%.

Opportunity is unchanged on 6%, while Te Pāti Māori is up 0.3 points to 0.4% - but the party is openly running an electorate-only campaign.

On those numbers, National would have 36 seats, ACT 12 and New Zealand First 10, giving the coalition 58 seats - not enough to govern without Opportunity, which has seven seats.

On the other side, Labour would have 35 and the Greens 20.

The poll makes two assumptions. One assumes Te Pāti Māori would have four seats and Te Tai Tokerau Party would have one. The other assumes Te Pāti Māori gets one seat.

Under the former assumption, it would give the left bloc 60 seats in a 125-seat Parliament. With Opportunity's seven, it rises to 67 seats - four more than needed.

The latter assumption would give the left bloc 56 seats. Opportunity's seven would give it 63 seats in a 121-seat Parliament.

In the preferred Prime Minister stakes, National’s leader Christopher Luxon is down one point to 23%, while Labour leader Chris Hipkins is up one point to 19%.

Between October 29 and November 2 2026, 1006 eligible voters were polled by mobile phone (500) and online using online panels (506). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level. Party support percentages have been rounded up or down to whole numbers, except those less than 4.5%, which are reported to one decimal place. The data has been weighted to align with Stats NZ population counts for age, gender, region, ethnic identification and education level. The sample for mobile phones is selected by random dialling using probability sampling, and the online sample is collected using an online panel. Undecided voters, non-voters and those who refused to answer are excluded from the data on party support. The results are a snapshot in time of party support, and not a prediction.

Party vote results to one decimal place were: National 29.5%, Labour 28.8%, Greens 16.4%, ACT 10.0%, NZ First 8.4 %, Opportunity 6.2% and Te Pāti Māori 0.4%.