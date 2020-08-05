Law passes, more security measures in place

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the law to charge Kiwis returning to New Zealand passed all stages last night and this morning and the fees will come into force in mid-August.

The charges will help manage the flow of people coming into the country and recoup some of the cost of the operation.

People will be able to apply for a waiver for financial hardships and fees being waived for compassionate grounds.

Unpaid debts for the border hotels will be recovered through the courts, said Woods.

It comes as New Zealand reported two new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

More than 35,000 Kiwis return home

More than 35,000 people have now come through border isolation facilities, Air Commodore Digby Webb says.

More security measures have been put in place after the escapes, including 28 licensed site security managers spread across each hotel.

There is also an induction programme for staff working at the hotels and more technology is being used including CCTV, door alarms and motion detection, Webb said.

Bids to be exempt from quarantine charges

There have been "a lot" of exemption requests come in but very few have been accepted. Every application is looked over by Webb.

Webb said it was important returnees remember the 14 days isolation is a mainstay to the Covid-19 response and people should factor it into their plans.

He said having waivers was important to the system being allowed under the Bill of Rights Act.

Woods said they didn't have plans to change the charging system at the moment.

"I can't give a cast-iron guarantee about what this will look like in 12 or 24 months."

Woods said they couldn't give certainty because "no one knows" how long the border measures will need to be in place for.

Turning down tests

Woods said they were working to assess "how big a problem" it is about how many people were declining day three tests before they introduced more measures for those people.

Woods said "everything we're doing" at the border facilities was to mitigate the risk of a second wave of Covid-19.

Part of that was continually evolving the operation as issues came up, she said. Some of the outbreak in Victoria has been linked to personnel at the border hotels so they were working to ensure the best disease control practices were in place.

Woods said she and Webb made a point to ask staff at the hotels if they felt safe.

The charges - who will pay what?

The newly-passed law will see anyone who leaves the country after the end of this week and any Kiwi coming into New Zealand for less than 90 days charged $3100 per room in managed isolation.

It would cost $950 for each extra adult and $475 per child.

The costs recoup just under half of the $5700 it costs taxpayers on average to put someone through a 14 day forced isolation. About $500 million has been set aside for the operation until the end of the year.

The Covid-19 Public Health Response Amendment Bill sets the framework for the charge and would allow the Government of the day to set the price returnees pay.

National supports the bill but wants to see a higher cost for returnees.