Leaders fire back at youth over 'boring town' claims

The inflatables at the EA Networks Centre pools are a popular attraction. Photo: Supplied

"There’s nothing for our kids and teenagers in this town.”

This claim is regularly bandied about the Canterbury town of Ashburton, but local councillors are firing back at the accusations of boredom.

District councillor Phill Hooper asked: "What more do they want”?

He said there was plenty of activities for local youth and the onus is on them to "get off the couch and get amongst it”.

"I’ve heard people suggesting that (the) council should provide a bowling alley, gaming arcade, and even chipmunks.

"This is not our role.''

The first-term councillor said the past suggestions are all private enterprise options.

A purpose-built 4m deep dive pond next to Lake Hood was added earlier this year. Photo: Ashburton Guardian

"And I suggest there’s a good reason they’re not in town already. We just don’t have the population here to make them sustainable yet.

"Yet, when we put in disc golf in Tinwald, a great activity for the whole family, we get criticised for not spending that money on our roads.”

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown backed Hooper’s comments, saying the council has never been entertainment officers.

"It’s not the council’s role, but we do have a lot of facilities there for young people.

"There are lots of things for children and teens to do. They just need to open their eyes and have a look to see what’s out there.”

Brown said there were "playgrounds for Africa”, with at least 30 across the district, as well as skate parks, walking and cycling tracks.

Young people can head to Lake Hood and its diving platform or visit Te Whare Whakatere which was "much more than a library”.

EA Networks Centre has indoor sports and swimming options while outside is disc golf and the council is planning to add a mini golf course, he said.

Hooper believes one answer could be the missing link. And that's sport.

"We have seen a huge drop off in the number of teenagers involved in sports so if they are looking for something to do, there are sporting codes crying out for more members.

"It’s not about being the next All Black or an Olympian, but the social skills and life lessons you can get from sport.”

For those not into athletic pursuits, there are other clubs to consider like cadets, cubs and or guides, Hooper said.