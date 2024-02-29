Leap year glitch hits Allied fuel pumps

The self-service pumps were not working at Allied Pōrangahau in Hawke's Bay this morning. Photo / Michaela Gower

Allied Petroleum fuel stops around New Zealand have ground to a halt due to computer systems that were not programmed to deal with the date February 29.

The company said on social media that a technical error was to blame for their fuel stop network being offline on Thursday.

“Our team are busy working with our suppliers to fix the issue, we will provide further updates as soon as we can.”

At Allied in Pōrangahau in Hawke's Bay, a staff member said he had been in contact with head office about the problem, who had told him it was due to the leap year date.

“It’s a pain for everyone. They rolled out a new [system] last year, but they obviously weren’t programmed for the leap year.”