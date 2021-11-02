At least 18 new cases in Waikato; how many in rest of NZ?

Photo: Getty Images

There are at least 18 new Covid cases in Waikato today as the region prepares for a looser alert level.

As of 9am today, there were 18 new cases in the region, comprising six in Hamilton, four in Ōtorohanga, two in Ngaruawahia, four in Te Awamutu, one in Kihikihi and one more possibly linked to an existing Kawhia case.

In a post on Facebook earlier today Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter said "unfortunately there are possibly 4 new cases of Covid-19 in Ōtorohanga today".

So far he was not aware of any new locations of interest since the last update at 6pm yesterday.

Baxter urged residents to continue to treat every premise as if it was a location of interest.

"So carry on wearing face masks, social distance and sanitise. This is even more important now we are about to change to a new level."

Baxter said it was also "disappointing to hear" that the number of people being testing in Ōtorohanga had dropped off considerably in the last few days.

"Please if you are unwell, have any doubts or are worried please get tested."

Meanwhile, Northland's Covid-19 Delta outbreak has grown to 14 cases after health officials this morning confirmed a second case in the Kaitaia area.

Northland District Health Board said it is now aware of a second case of Covid-19 in the Kaitaia area, which is a household member of the first case

Parts of Waikato are due to move to alert level 3.2 from 11.59pm tonight.

The Ministry of Health will release today's Covid numbers in a written statement this afternoon.

The Government has shifted gears in its Covid response, clearly moving away from managing the number of new cases and pivoting its focus to preventing people from dying of Covid or needing to go to hospital.

The ministry is changing the way it publishes the daily Covid numbers to focus on the number of people who have been vaccinated and the number of people who are in hospital, although daily case numbers will still be available.

The almost daily 1pm press conferences will be replaced with less regular updates - on Wednesdays and Fridays. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, will now host the Monday post-Cabinet press conference only, and her co-star Ashley Bloomfield has had his appearances trimmed too.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy PM Grant Robertson will deal with them instead.

All eyes will be on whether the number of daily Covid cases will continue to rise and hit a record for the second day in a row, after modelling predictions showed there could be an increasing daily count during November.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health reported 162 new community cases of Covid-19 today - the biggest daily count since the outbreak.

The record number of cases came on the same day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced parts of Waikato including Hamilton in alert level 3.1 could move to alert level 3.2 from 11.59pm tonight.