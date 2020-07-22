Lees-Galloway: the highs and lows

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Iain Lees-Galloway (right). Photo: NZ Herald

Now ex-Cabinet minister Iain Lees-Galloway has “paid the ultimate price” for his extramarital affair with a staffer, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

This morning, Ardern sacked him from Cabinet – stripping him of all his portfolio positions. Lees-Galloway (41) will remain an MP, but will not stand for re-election in September.

That makes the race for the Palmerston North seat, which features 18-year-old National Party candidate William Wood, much more interesting.

Ardern’s news conference has again catapulted the former Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety into the limelight, but this is not the first time Lees-Galloway - known to some around the halls of power as the notorious ILG - has hit the headlines for the wrong reason.

The then-Immigration Minister was put under enormous pressure, following what has now become known as the Karel Sroubek saga.

Sroubek - also known as Jan Antolik - was controversially granted residency to New Zealand by Lees-Galloway, despite the fact he had gang affiliations.

Sroubek was also a convicted drug-smuggler, serving a more than five-year prison sentence in New Zealand for the importing of MDMA.

After an enormous amount of pressure, Lees-Galloway backed down and issued Sroubek a new deportation liability notice.

But that was not before the then Opposition leader, Simon Bridges, called for Lees-Galloway’s resignation.

“He just hasn’t done his job, he hasn’t exercised the judgement, the acumen that it seems to me any competent minister would in this case,” he said at the time.

“He needs to go.”

This was after he admitted he didn’t read Sroubek’s whole file.

“I read various aspects of the full file,” he told Parliament during questioning.

“I didn’t rely solely on the summary. This is the usual process for these decisions. I took my time.”

The saga continued to unfold over early December 2018. But the story lost steam over the Christmas break.

At the time, Ardern was asked on multiple occasions if Lees-Galloway should resign - each time she said no and maintained confidence in him as a minister.

But his last three years as a Cabinet minister has not been all bad.

In fact, Ardern paid tribute to the work he has done over the past three years in a number of portfolios.

“There are [things] that will happen this week, as a result of the minister’s work.”

These include the passing of the Pay Equity legislation - a law which aims to eliminate and prevent discrimination, on the basis of gender in the workplace.

Ardern said he had made workplace reforms that “will make a difference to the lives of workers”.

She said many workers across the country get morning tea breaks as a result of the work done by Lees-Galloway, in his capacity as Minister for Work Place Relations.

Lees-Galloway’s sacking puts the race for his Palmerston North into hot contention.

He won the seat in 2017 by roughly 6000 votes - but the party vote margin is much, much slimmer.

Last election, Labour won 14,648 votes compared with National’s 14,276.

This public scandal will undoubtedly damage his reputation, boosting the chances of his 18-year old National challenger, William Wood.

Lees-Galloway entered Parliament in 2008 - the same year as Ardern.