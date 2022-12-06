Legendary rescue dog that helped in Chch quake dies

Tributes are flowing for search and rescue dog Diesel who has passed away. Photo: Supplied

A legendary search and rescue dog that helped find people after the deadly Christchurch earthquake has died.

Tributes are flowing for Diesel, a 13-year-old springer spaniel renowned over the world for his dogged post-disaster search efforts.

Diesel worked for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and was part of the UK’s International Search and Rescue Team (ISAR).

He left his home at Torphins in Aberdeenshire to fly to New Zealand after a violent magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck Christchurch on February 22, 2011, leaving 185 people dead.

Four years later he helped to find people buried under rubble in the Nepali earthquake which killed almost 9000.

Diesel was named Animal of the Year in 2019 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare for his life-saving work, while having also been recognised for his contribution to both the SFRS and the UK ISAR team.

But now, a statement posted on social media has revealed Diesel’s death.

"Unfortunately, we have to announce that Diesel’s collar was removed for the last time today," the SFRS’ post on Twitter said.

"He is at peace now but his memory will live on from what he has done for SFRS & UK ISAR. Stand down Diesel boy your work is done. Sleep well."

His death has prompted a flurry of tributes online.

"Heartfelt sympathies to Gary and everyone who loved Diesel. They were an incredible partnership and outstanding ambassadors for SFRS. We were fortunate to work with them at an incident and witness the bond between them," one said.

Another said: "Diesel was a truly fantastic servant and made a huge difference at so many jobs… R.I.P. pooch."

