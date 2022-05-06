Less than a quarter of 5 to 11-year-olds fully vaccinated

Photo: Getty

It's been four months since children aged from 5 to 11 years old became eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations, but latest data shows less than a quarter have received both jabs.

That age group makes up almost half a million of our population, and experts are warning timing is crucial with flu and new Covid-19 variants on our doorstep.

The age group could get their first vaccine in mid January and their second eight weeks later in March.

But data from the Ministry of Health showed just 24 percent were fully vaccinated and 55 percent had had their first dose.

For some families it was a case of Covid-19 arriving first.

"My child who's eligible does not have it, but he has had Covid so I won't be getting the vaccine for him now that he's had it. It has not been that long since the vaccines come out, so a little bit uneasy about giving it to my child," one person told RNZ.

"They are not vaccinated - we all got Covid, all the family got Covid - so I'm not sure they're gonna get the vaccinations," another said.

Others were interrupted with Covid-19 hitting home between jabs and the advice to wait three months between doses.

"With my eldest daughter, she was quite keen to get it my son is really scared of needles. Got my daughter's first dose and then about two weeks later she got Covid so we're yet to have her second dose," one woman said.

Helen Petousis-Harris. Photo: RNZ

Vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris said it was important to wait - but once three months was up the only way to ensure the best protection was with both vaccines.

"The ultimate immunity that has been achieved so far is through a combination of vaccine and infection. So if you've had both vaccines and infection, you've probably ultimately got better protection than somebody who's just had one or the other."

With winter fast approaching re-infection was a huge risk.

"We could be in for a bit of a hammering this coming winter. We had payback for the relative holiday we had over the last couple of years with all of our you know, restrictions and things in place. And now these infections are just going to to have a bit of a party. I suspect if you're not up to date, it would be a good idea to get up to date."

The most recent data from the Ministry of Education showed 51 percent of schools nationwide were affected by Covid-19 cases over a 10-day period last month.

But Rowandale Primary principal Karl Vassau suspected that number was far higher.

"Because parents aren't reporting to us at times. Sometimes whether or not they have Covid or not, so it's really hard to kind of get definitive answer. Covid is still very much out there 30 to 40% of our school reported that they had Covid already."

They said a fifth of students absent from school were likely isolating.

The school was encouraging families to make sure their child had both doses.

"The vaccination is one of the tools to protect their community to protect our children, it's important that you see it through we want our children as strong and healthy as possible."

Michael Baker. Photo: RNZ

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said the vaccination numbers were worrying.

"Children are particularly concerning because we know they're getting this infection in a large number by far the highest rates are seen in children 5 to 19 years of age, which is 40 percent. We really have to some extent missed the boat with protecting these children and our and families in New Zealand."

And as new variants like the BA.4 reach our shores, he said immunity from previous infections will not be enough.

"Omicron was incredibly infectious we're now going to see new sub variants of Omicron that will be out competing with the current dominant variant and we're already starting to see these arrive in New Zealand and the way these variants are succeeding is by being effectively more infectious."