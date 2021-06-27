Level 2 extended in Wellington; Masterton case not active

There are no Covid-19 community cases in NZ today, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

One case - a fully vaccinated health worker in Masterton - had been under investigation. The person was in the Wellington region last week, but had not crossed the positive case or visited any locations of interest.

However, the Ministry of Health confirmed this afternoon the positive result was not due to an active infection.

"It comes after a follow-up test from the person returned a negative result.

"The Ministry will continue to monitor the situation over the next 48 hours, and would like to thank the Wairarapa District Health Board for their precautionary approach, taking swift action to ensure public health safety. "

Alert level 2 rules will be extended for 48 hours in Wellington, Hipkins said at a press conference today.

Wellington was moved to alert level 2 on Wednesday at 6pm. That level was originally hoped to be lifted at midnight tonight.

The vast majority of the more than 2000 contacts of the Sydney traveller who tested positive for Covid-19 have returned negative tests, Hipkins said.

Testing turnout in Wellington has been low, and Hipkins encouraged more people to be tested in the capital. New locations of interest have been announced.

NSW authorities confirmed the partner of the Covid-positive man who travelled to Wellington has now tested positive.

Hipkins foreshadowed pre-departure testing was likely to be introduced once the transtasman bubble was reopened.

"Hold tight and follow public health advice," Hipkins said to Kiwis stranded in Australia.

People who have returned from Sydney are asked to keep to Sydney restriction rules.

Yesterday, Hipkins announced the transtasman quarantine free travel bubble would be halted for three days starting at 10.30 last night.

The standstill marks the first time the bubble to all Australian states has been paused.

The ban on quarantine-free travel from all Australian states and territories is currently set to lift at 11.59pm (NZT) on Tuesday, June 29.