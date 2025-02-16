Lewis Pass reopens, fire still burning

By Saturday evening the fire near Hurunui grew to approximately 40 hectares. Photo: Supplied / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

State Highway 7 near Hanmer Springs has reopened, as crews work to extinguish a scrub fire in Canterbury.

Firefighters have been at the scene of a large vegetation fire on the Lewis Pass road in Hurunui throughout the night, battling to bring it under control.

Around 40 firefighters, 20 Fire and Emergency New Zealand trucks, tankers and support vehicles and nine helicopters were at the scene around Island Hills.

Several houses on SH7 were evacuated and people were asked to stay away from the area.

The highway has reopened, but motorists are advised to expect delays.