Life for man who bludgeoned woman to death with hockey stick

Val Heaney's murderer Elliot Ajay Prakash was sentenced in the High Court. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

The man who bludgeoned a Christchurch woman to death with a hockey stick has been sentenced to life in prison.

Val Heaney. Photo: Supplied

Val Heaney, 64, was murdered in her Bromley home on April 4 this year, while she was isolating with Covid-19. Her border Elliot Ajay Prakash later pleaded guilty.

At the High Court in Christchurch today, Justice Cameron Mander sentenced Prakash to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years.

Following the sentencing, Val Heaney's family released a statement.

"This has been an incredible tragedy for our family and we miss our much-loved sister, daughter and auntie," they said.

"We are grateful to the police for all their hard work.

"We would also like to thank Victim Support NZ for the assistance they have provided to our family.

"We have no further comment to make and ask ... for privacy at this difficult time."

Detective inspector Nicola Reeves said Prakash had committed "a horrific and cowardly attack".

"I want to thank the investigation team, who worked tirelessly to hold this offender to account and bring this case to resolution as quickly as possible," she said.

"I also want to acknowledge Val's family who have showed incredible strength in these tragic circumstances.

"Val dedicated her life to the care of her daughter, Natasha and to improving the quality of life for those with intellectual disabilities. Her loss is one that will be felt across the wider community."

"While nothing can make up for what happened to Val, I sincerely hope that today’s outcome brings some measure of closure for them.

-RNZ and Star News