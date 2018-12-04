Lightning strike injury as storm slams Auckland

A person has been injured in a lightning strike as Auckland is hammered by a massive thunderstorm which has caused the airport to stop refuelling planes, flights to be cancelled and delayed, and houses to shake.

St John said one person had been taken to Middlemore Hospital with moderate injuries after a lightning strike in Māngere.

Just after 8am Auckland Airport issued a lightning alert which meant refuelling of all aircraft had to be halted, a spokesman said.

People needed to contact their airlines to find out if their flights were affected, he said.

A flight to Palmerston North has been cancelled because of the weather.

Check-in for flights had only just resumed but processing was still delayed, a passenger told the Herald about 9am.

There have also been delays reported by travellers heading to Australia.

Those who had just arrived on planes had been told there could be a delay getting their bags because there was a lightning warning for the airfield.

The storm was causing problems with the alarms in the domestic terminal causing them to go off but travellers were being told to ignore them.

On Twitter, a traveller said they were not able to get off their flights because lightning was keeping all the ground staff inside.

Air New Zealand responded to one customer saying their flight was delayed because of the storm.

West Auckland residents have reported a "huge thunder and lightning" storm was now lashing the area.

"The lights are flickering, the house is shaking. There are continuous lightning strikes and heavy rain falling," one said.

Niwa principal scientist Chris Brandolino said lightning was hitting the ground west and south of the CBD.

He said there had been 130 lightning strikes in the Auckland region in the five minutes to 8.40am.

"If thunder roars, head indoors," Brandolino said.