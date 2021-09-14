Live: 15 new community cases, all with known links

There are 15 new community cases of Covid-19, Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed.

There are no unlinked cases today. All of these cases are known household contacts, he said.

There are 22 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 4 are in ICU.

The total number of cases in the outbreak is now 970. There are only 10 cases which have not yet been linked.

There were 9279 Covid tests in the last 24 hours.

One sample from wastewater testing in Pukekohe has returned a positive result, but this could be due to recovered cases leaving MIQ, Dr Bloomfield said.

There have been 4,380,953 doses of the vaccine administered; 2,897,385 first doses and 1,483,568 second doses.

Yesterday 54,877 doses were administered of these 34,145 were first doses and 20,732 were second doses.

It comes as testing and vaccinations in Auckland ramp up after level 4 restrictions were extended in the region another week to stamp out any remaining community cases.

Bloomfield said the priority was on testing as many people as possible from the Auckland suburbs of Massey, Favona, Papatoetoe, Otara and Manurewa, Bloomfield said.

Families with children are encouraged to get tested together.

Surveillance testing of essential workers continues across Auckland, including people in healthcare, emergency services, transport workers and supermarket workers.

More than 15,000 essential workers have been tested across Auckland - and none returned positive results.

On Monday level 2 was also extended for the rest of the country until next Tuesday, with Ardern stating some level of restrictions were needed while there was an active outbreak in Auckland and travel, however limited, remained across the border.

Ardern told The AM Show this morning officials did not intend to continue to use the lockdowns system in the long-term fight against Covid.

She pointed out that New Zealand had fewer days where people had been given stay-at-home orders than most of the countries we compared ourselves to.

The key to stopping using lockdowns was to make sure everyone was vaccinated.

"We used them in the past because we didn't have that tool."

Despite saying we need as many people vaccinated as possible, Ardern would not put an exact figure on just how many people need to be vaccinated before lockdowns were no longer needed.

On Monday 33 new community cases were announced, taking the total active in the community to 569. Crucially there remained 17 unlinked or "mystery" cases from the past two weeks.