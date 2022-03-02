Live: 22,152 new cases of Covid in community

There are 22,152 new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community today, and 405 people in hospitals throughout New Zealand.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was giving the latest update on the Omicron outbreak this afternoon.

Yesterday there were nearly 20,000 recorded new cases, though director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield conceded the number of active cases - just shy of 100,000 yesterday - may only be a third or a half of the actual infections across the country.