Live: 23 new cases of Delta today

There are 23 new community cases of Delta to report today, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Dr Bloomfield are heading the daily press conference today.

Hipkins revealed that Auckland had passed the "significant milestone" of more than 80% of its eligible population having received the first dose of the vaccine.

Dr Bloomfield said today's 23 new cases took the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 1108.

He said 835 of those cases have recovered.

Twenty-two of today's cases are linked and 11 are household contacts, including 6 within one household, Dr Bloomfield said.

Yesterday's one unlinked case is still under investigation.

There are 13 cases of Covid-19 still in hospital. Of these two are in ICU or HDU.

Bloomfield announced that one-quarter of the residents in Auckland's Clover Park had now been tested which was pleasing as that had been a suburb of interest.

Based on the high level of testing and the results in the Upper Hauraki area, the Level 4 restriction has been down-graded to Alert Level 3, like Auckland.

Out of the school contacts in Mangatangi 93 of 99 contacts returned a negative test.

Yesterday 53,721 doses of the vaccine were administered, 27,534 of these were first doses and 26,187 were second doses.

This brings the national total to 3,146,149 first doses and 1,671,065 people have received both doses.

'Infodemic' warning

Bloomfield said the World Health Organisation continued to warn about the information pandemic. A glut of information including much that was incorrect.

He encouraged people in positions of responsibility to point people to responsible and accurate information sources.