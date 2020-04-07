Live: 54 new cases, 1 in Dunedin Hospital

New Zealand has 54 new coronavirus cases today.

The new cases are made up of 32 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases.

It brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1160.

Two hundred and forty one people have recovered.

Twelve people are still in hospital, Bloomfield said.

One of the people in intensive care is in the Southern District, he said.

The Ministry of Health says there is only one person in hospital in the South and they are at Dunedin Hospital.

There is 2 per cent community transmission, Bloomfield said.

There have been more than 42,800 tests so far, almost 3000 yesterday.

Director-General of Health Ashely Bloomfield said the World Health Organisation is not advising that people using masks outside at all times.

Bloomfield expected the number of new cases to "continue to stay level" before a decline.

He said there were now five more people in the Marist cluster, a larger increase in the Bluff cluster and one more in the Matamata cluster. There were no new clusters, he said.

In fact, he said just under half on the new cases are coming from clusters.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also spoken at today's media conference and said the case rates suggested the level four lockdown was working.

"For the moment, we do appear, at this early stage, to be on track."

Yesterday the prime minister made it clear the alert level four Covid-19 lockdown will go for the full four weeks, and she said today it was more important than ever that people stayed home.

"Now is not the time to change any of our behaviours."

The number of people coming to New Zealand overseas with Covid-19 has been dropping.

The most affected age group is the 20-29 age bracket (286 in this age group).