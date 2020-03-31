LIVE: 58 new coronavirus cases, 74 recovered

There are 58 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in New Zealand, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

There are 48 confirmed cases and 10 probable cases, bringing the total number of cases in New Zealand to 647 since the start of the pandemic.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield was giving an update to media this afternoon, saying 14 people are in hospital with Covid-19 - two in intensive care in a stable condition.

However, 74 people have since recovered.

Bloomfield said there was still a strong link to overseas travel and contact with already confirmed cases. Clusters would be investigated and contact-traced.

MASKS FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS

Regarding personal protective equipment (PPE), Bloomfield said it was "very important we keep our frontline health workers safe".

He was conscious that frontline health workers not only needed to be safe, but to feel safe, and was aware that many were concerned they didn't have access to masks.

A large number would be distributed to frontline healthcare workers, he said.

The purpose of this is not to contradict what's in the guidelines, but to assure frontline healthcare workers that they could access PPE if they needed it, he said and the release of the masks was to complement the ongoing hygiene advice.

The Government this morning released modelling it has been using to make its decisions and track the trajectory of Covid-19. It showed that there could be between 12,600 and 33,600 deaths in the worst-case scenario if the coronavirus was left uncontrolled.

Bloomfield said it painted a "sobering picture" of what could happen if they didn't take these aggressive actions.

"We need to take this virus seriously and part of taking this seriously was making sure everybody had to play their part and observe the self-isolation rules. That is how we will collectively break the chain of transmission."

DON'T FLUSH WET WIPES

Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, Sarah Stuart-Black, thanked everyone for their efforts under the alert 4 regulations.

Local governments had teamed up with central government to create a local government response unit. This would help people access essential services, especially for those who are vulnerable.

The regional civil defence management groups will be operating local helplines. This is about local and central government coming together to ensured people got help, she said.

She urged everyone to put wet-wipes in the rubbish bin and not down the toilet as they were blocking pipes.

Stuart-Black said they were working on how to get tourists back to their home countries but said it was difficult given how limited commercial had become.

To people congregating in outdoor places, Stuart-Black urged: "Please don't".

The Kiwi tradition of passing something over the fence to your neighbour was also banned, she said.

