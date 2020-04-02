Live: 89 new Covid-19 cases revealed

The Government has revealed there are 76 new confirmed cases and 13 probable cases, bringing the New Zealand total to 797.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said 92 people have recovered.

Thirteen people are in hospital and two are in the ICU.

51% of cases have links to overseas travel

Just 1% are community transmission - but Bloomfield expects that number to rise as 17% of cases are still being investigated. Bloomfield says many of those are expected to be confirmed as community transmission.

There were 2563 tests yesterday – that makes a total of 26,000 tests so far.

More than 4000 tests can be processed a day, Bloomfield said.

He said there are eight labs in New Zealand, with that number ramping up in the coming days.

Areas with most number of cases

Bloomfield also spoke about the DHB areas with the most number of cases and how that might affect decisions on moving between alert levels.

"We are starting to analyse the information about Covid-19 is in New Zealand and we know that we have had the most number of cases in the following four district health boards;

"Southern DHB, and that's particularly around the Queenstown area, Waikato, Auckland and Waitemata

"And one of the things we are now wanting to do is to look at the details of where those lab tests have been undertaken so that we can build a picture of the rate of testing in each region.

And that will help inform our decision making about moving between alert levels

Millions of masks to arrive next week

Some 1.8 million masks have been distributed to DHBs recently.

A further 41 million additional face masks will arrive from next week, Bloomfield said.

There are 23 million pairs of gloves and 800,000 glasses in the country at the moment.

"Our ICU staff are all geared up… to treat additional people," he said, adding that there are only two people in ICU related to Covid-19.

Today marks a week since New Zealand went to alert level four and the country went into lockdown.

Police 'will enforce' lockdown rules

Police Commissioner Mike Bush thanked the New Zealanders who are complying with the lockdown rules.

But he also called out those who are not complying.

He said more Police staff have been deployed to encourage people to do the right thing – if that does not work, "there will be an enforcement follow up".

More Police have been deployed to the Kaitaia region where Lance O'Sullivan was critical of.

Bush said the Police have issued 9000 PPE kits to Police staff – and more will come, he said.

Today is Bush's last day in his role as Commissioner – he said he was "extremely proud" of the front line staff helping with the Covid-19 response.

He confirmed he would be continuing in his role in the Covid-19 committee.

10 new cases in South yesterday

It comes as yesterday it was revealed there were 47 new confirmed cases and 14 probable cases, bringing the New Zealand total to 708.

Of the new cases 10 were in the Southern District Health Board area. As of midnight last night 16 people with Covid-19 were in hospital around New Zealand.

This included one patient in Dunedin Hospital, up from none the day before.

The South continued to have the most cases by DHB area, followed by Auckland DHB with 104 and Waitemata with 98.

The update comes as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government wants more testing for Covid-19 in regions with low confirmed cases before deciding whether some could have conditions of the lockdown eased.

With today marking a week since the lockdown began, Ardern praised the majority of New Zealanders for their "amazing" response.

But she has given young New Zealanders a stern lecture to follow the rules, saying they were the largest group of carriers.

"This isn't about 'other' and it's not about someone else, it's about you and your family and that includes every age demographic there is."

Ardern is also set to outline exit plans today for thousands of tourists stranded here, including an estimated 12,000 Germans and 10,000 British nationals.

The developments come as the UK death toll soars by 563 in one day - to 2352 - and Spain reports yet another record number of coronavirus deaths and becomes the third country to reach more than 100,000 infections. A total of 864 people were reported dead on Wednesday, pushing the country's toll to 9053.

NZ Herald with ODT