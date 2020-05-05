Live: Another day of no new Covid-19 cases

There are zero new Covid-19 cases in the country for the second day in a row.

Achieving zero cases two days in a row was testament to New Zealanders' efforts that "we could be undeniably proud of", the Prime Minister says.

But because of the long tail of the virus, Jacinda Ardern urged Kiwis to double-down.

"Don't do anything that snatches our potential victory at this point."

Having zero new cases for a second day was "very encouraging" and all New Zealanders should feel pleased with their efforts, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said.

"I certainly do."

The total number of cases has decreased by one to 1486 after a probable case was reclassed, he said.

There are no additional deaths to report.

He said the worst thing we could do is "blow the whistle too early" and urged Kiwis to continue to stay the course.

There are 179 people in quarantine, he said.

Just over 1300 people have recovered - 88 percent of the total number of Covid-19 cases.

Four people are in hospital, none in the Southern DHB area.

Of the SDHB's 216 total cases, 205 had recovered, two had died, meaning nine were still active as of this morning, Ministry of Health data shows.

Source: Ministry of Health

PM joins Australian Cabinet meeting

On patching into the Australian national Cabinet meeting, Ms Ardern said the last New Zealand Prime Minister to join that meeting was Peter Fraser.

Both countries stand to benefit from allowing travel between the two countries, Ardern said, for economic relations and for those whose families and friendship stretched across the Tasman.

A statement will be issued at the end of the national Cabinet meeting about what was discussed.

Ms Ardern said that Australia has now had an uptake in numbers showed that it "doesn't take much for the situation to change.

There were a lot of similarities between Australia and New Zealand and so both were enthusiastic about a transtasman bubble, she said.

This was not to get ahead of a decision because there were still limits on inter-state travel.

When both countries were confident they would neither import nor export cases was when the borders could open.

For Kiwis in Australia, Ms Ardern said they could come home but they would still have to go into quarantine but they were considering how it would work in the future.

The transtasman bubble would give a sense of normality to New Zealanders, if we could make it work, she said.

She couldn't give any more clarity on timeframes as she was waiting for the meeting in Australia to end.