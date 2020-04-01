Live: Ardern provides latest update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is providing the latest update on the lockdown, including on price-gouging complaints and the Government's public works recovery programme.

Ministers Shane Jones, Phil Twyford and David Parker were all looking at how to get the jobless into jobs with "shovel-ready" projects, she said.

Work was also underway at how to speed up consents for development and infrastructure projects, she said.

About 990 emails had so far been sent to the email to alert authorities about price-gouging at supermarkets. The most common complaint was the high price of cauliflower, but also hand sanitiser, bread, meat and garlic also featured.

Earlier this week, Ardern told New Zealanders to report unfair high prices to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Ardern said today those complaints will be taken seriously.

"The process for dealing with complaints is being worked through... and we will involve traders so they have a chance to respond."

Ardern said the 61 new cases today seemed "heartening" on the face of it, but she said it was too early to say if the lockdown was slowing transmission.

Transmission in the community prior to the lockdown may yet be "rearing its head".

She warned New Zealanders against being complacent on the back of the lower growth in numbers of confirmed cases.

She said there was not a full picture of community transmission, and more testing capacity would provide a fuller picture. Clusters showed how quickly Covid-19 spreads.

She said the Government needed to know about community transmission accurately and as soon as possible.

She repeated calls for everyone to stay home and save lives. That would be the best hope for the lockdown to be eased after four weeks.

Support package

Ardern said the $56m support package for Maori communities and the $27m for social service agencies had allowed 11,000 care packages to be delivered so far, with 30,000 to b delivered by the end of the week.

The packages had also allowed Covid-19 testing for vulnerable communities.

About $12m of the $27m package had been given to agencies fighting domestic violence, she said.

Testing ramped up

Earlier today, Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay told media that there are now 708 confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand.

Fourteen people are in hospital, with two of those in ICU in a stable condition.

There are 82 people who have recovered. No further deaths have occurred.

McElnay said more than half of the cases were due to overseas travel, and about 1% were community transmission.

But she conceded that the limits on the testing regime so far did little to show the true extent of Covid-19 community transmission in New Zealand.

A new directive to test more and looser testing criteria would lead to more tests, an increase in confirmed cases, and a clearer picture of the prevalence of Covid-19 in communities, she said.

The growth rate in the number of new cases continued to decline, with the announcement today of 61 new confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in New Zealand.

But while that was "encouraging", McElnay said it was early days and more cases will spring up as testing capacity increased to 5000 tests a day.

Civil Defence director Sarah Stuart-Black said most people were still complying with the lockdown rules, but emergency powers had been used

Yesterday Ardern said she wanted more testing to be carried out, and Health Minister David Clark said this morning that 5000 tests per day would happen soon.

She also said that supermarkets will be able to open on Easter Sunday, but not Good Friday.

Yesterday about 1700 tests were done, even though there was capacity for about 3500 tests.

Expert epidemiologists including Sir David Klegg and Professor Michael Baker have been calling for more testing for weeks, saying that the previous testing criteria did not show the prevalence of Covid-19 in communities because it was too focused on close contact to confirmed cases or overseas travel.

The lockdown will only be lifted if community transmission has been stamped out, but making that call would be difficult without the testing to show where the virus is present.

Ardern said the testing criteria would be widened, and now anyone with upper respiratory symptoms - such as a sore throat, or shortness of breath - should be tested.