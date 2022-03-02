Live: Arrests as police and protesters clash at parliament

About 60 people have been arrested as violent clashes between police and protesters broke out near Parliament this morning, with police moving to reclaim the streets and lawns of Parliament.

Anti-vaccine and anti-mandate protesters have been occupying Parliament for 23 days, clogging the surrounding streets with cars and trucks. Police say they have started towing cars, and are now moving to tow larger vehicles as they close in on Parliament.

A police helicopter is circling overhead and people are urged to stay out of the area as police, some clad in riot gear, march into Parliament and the surrounding grounds.

NZ Police said police had sighted protesters in possession if weapons including homemade shields and pitchforks.

"Protesters have also been pointing a laser at the Police helicopter."

Clashes have broken out between protesters and police and protesters could be heard cheering and yelling "f--k yeah!" after a police officer fell to the ground before being kicked by a protester.

Protesters and police clash this morning. Photo: RNZ

Hundreds of police are conducting the operation in Wellington this morning.

At about 10.15am police said "around 60 people have now been arrested".

"Police continue to tow vehicles that are parked illegally. We have commenced towing larger vehicles, which includes trucks, vans and campervans."

Police are still encouraging protesters to leave the area.

"We continue to urge those wishing to leave to let our staff know. We will work to facilitate their safe exit from the area.

"Police have seen at least 10 children within the protest area in Wellington and have concerns for their wellbeing.

Police want to reiterate this is not an appropriate place for children and we continue to urge those with young ones to pack up and go home."

Police have so far reclaimed the National Library and the Parliamentary Library forecourt as well as several streets – but protesters were seen building buffers out of pallets to try and stave off police advances.

Paramedics tending to police. Photo: NZ Herald/ Mike Scott

Police say this morning's operation, which began at 6am, has gone as planned and they are pleased to see a number of protester vehicles preparing to leave the area.

Murphy Street is now completely under police control.

Police have ripped down a number of tents - and are separating the protesters as they move through the streets, forming guard lines.

One protester claims police are using pepper-spray.

In one livestream protesters can be heard calling out for milk to help alleviate the effects of the pepper spray.

It appears they have also sprayed themselves while clashing with police.

Protesters pouring milk in their eyes after pepper spray. Photo: RNZ/Charlotte Cook

One woman livestreaming the event could be heard asking: "Who on our side is spraying stuff?

"It's gone in everyone's mouths!"

"A pre-planned operation is under way to restore access within the protest area on Parliament grounds," police said in a statement shortly after officers began moving into the area.

"Police are advising the public to avoid the area around Parliament this morning."

The other side of Parliament, to avoid the encampment from being overrun.

A woman holding a flag could be seen pushing back police and yelling: "F*** off. Don't touch me."

Protesters and police clash this morning. Photo: RNZ

Protesters have thrown traffic cones in police officers' path down Stout St. Officers have been moving through several streets surrounding Parliament including Bowen St, Stout St, Aitken St and Great Harbour Way.

According to one livestream from the grounds of the protest, some protesters are calling for children to be taken to the front of Parliament House to act as a buffer between them and the police.

The National Library is opposite the Court of Appeal and diagonal to Parliament grounds, where hundreds of anti-vaccine, anti-mandate protesters have been camped out for 23 days.

The police movement has cut multiple groups off from each other.

Police look down on a protester. Photo: Mike Scott

A message broadcast across speakers from police warns protesters they face arrest. "This is Police. Parliament Grounds are closed. If you do not leave, you are trespassing. Any obstruction of police staff executed in their duty may result in your arrest."

Protesters are gathering en masse at barricades and within Parliament - some chanting "peace and love", others abuse.

"They do have an aim to get rid of us today," said one protester.

At Parliament police are donned in helmets and visors and stand guard in front of the occupying protesters.