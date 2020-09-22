Live: Bloomfield reveals today's case numbers

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is providing the latest Covid-19 update at 1pm.

He is also expected to outline the testing strategy while Auckland is at level 2 and the rest of the country is now at level 1.

And he will also respond to questions about his advice to Cabinet about keeping a 500-person limit on indoor gatherings at level 1, which Cabinet did not take up.

Yesterday, Cabinet decided to move Auckland into full alert level 2, with a 100-person limit on social gatherings, from 11.59pm tomorrow, September 23.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving today's Covid-19 update. Photo: RNZ

The city will remain at level 2 for at least two weeks.

The rest of the country moved to level 1 this morning.

Aucklanders are being asked to take level 2 restrictions with them if they leave Auckland.

This morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that Bloomfield had asked Cabinet to consider a 500-person limit on indoor gatherings for the rest of the country as an added precaution.

Cabinet ultimately decided to leave level 1 as it is, which is essentially life as normal but with border controls and for people to be vigilant about washing their hands, getting tested if sick, and keeping tabs on their movements and who they're with.

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the Government has "missed an opportunity" to have ongoing mask use on "high-risk indoor activities" - like clubs, concerts and large gym classes - and on public transport and planes.

Baker said that should continue until there was total confidence the virus had again been eliminated - which is when there hasn't been community transmission for 28 days.

Instead, the Government decided to encourage ongoing mask use on planes and public transport.

Analysis from the Health Ministry says there's a 50 per cent chance the virus will be eliminated by the end of the month.

Baker said even though there haven't been unconnected cases outside of Auckland, there was still a risk people travelling from the Super City could have spread it.

And this could take weeks before becoming apparent, Baker said.