Live: Collins addresses Bridges complaint, leadership

National Party leader Judith Collins is speaking to media after a backlash to her sudden demotion of Simon Bridges.

Collins was due to be joined by deputy leader Shane Reti, along with Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean, who made the complaint in early 2017.

Collins demoted Bridges to the back benches over a five-year-old complaint about lewd comments at a party function.

Bridges hit back this morning saying it was "truly desperate stuff" from Judith Collins who would go to any length to hold on to her leadership.

MP Simon O'Connor, who is Bridges' brother-in-law, said there must be an immediate change of leadership, saying: "The way that this has been handled is just outright appalling".

National MP Barbara Kuriger said she had lots of questions, and the state of the party was pretty disappointing.