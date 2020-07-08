Live: Covid case faces jail or fine after sneaking out

A man with Covid-19 left managed isolation in Auckland and spent an hour in a supermarket in the central CBD.

The man, New Zealand's latest Covid case, arrived in New Zealand from India on July 3.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says the man left his managed isolation facility and went to Countdown on Victoria St West last night.

The man left through a smoking area where the fences were being replaced, and people went looking for him but he wasn't able to be found, Hipkins said.

He will be charged and faces up to a six-month jail sentence or a $4000 fine.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said the man "knowingly snuck through" a temporary fence that was being replaced.

Webb said police were called immediately and began searching for the man.

"Inquiries have established the man went to Countdown on Victoria St West on foot and purchased items at a self-service checkout, before returning to the hotel around 8pm.

"Once the man's movements were established, Police visited the supermarket and ensured the self-service checkout and the areas entered by the man were cleaned."

After the man's positive test this morning the supermarket was closed for a further "deep clean".

Public health officials are conducting interviews to assess the risk, but currently it is deemed low.

The man didn't come into close contact in the hour he was away from the facility, from 7pm to 8pm.

There was a security guard where the man had been and the guard were watching contracted staff in the area, who were working on the fence at night time, Webb said.

Webb said resources were not inexhaustible and smoking policies were being reviewed. Observation smoking areas was something that could be looked at, he said.

Tests are being provided for Countdown supermarket staff.

Hipkins said he understood this would cause anxiety, and the first line of defence is washing hands, coughing in your elbow, not touching your face and staying at home if sick.

Anyone with health concerns should contact Healthline or their GP. He said people who needed to be tested will be tested.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins said all systems were being reviewed, but individuals in facilities were obliged to follow the rules.

There are fences and security arrangements at these facilities, he said, but people needed to "play by the rules".

"It is completely unacceptable" for two people to have escaped facilities, and Hipkins said these were selfish acts that jeopardised the efforts of the rest of the country.

There was a security guard where the man had been and the guard were watching contracted staff in the area, who were working on the fence at night time, Webb said.

Webb said resources were not inexhaustible and smoking policies were being reviewed. Observation smoking areas was something that could be looked at, he said.

Security at quarantine

"Climbing over or finding a small gap in a facility and to run off is not the sort of behaviour we are expecting."

The security guard does not have the power to police and apprehend, but the guard can communicate and observe, Webb said.

But the guard cannot physically restrain someone, he said.

The policing of the system will be discussed, including whether police should be on site all the time, he said.

The man was gone from 70 minutes, and Webb said CCTV was being looked at for clues on the man's movements.

The security guard thought the man might be a fencing contractor, Webb said. "It was at night time, and an individual was obviously mistaken about whether he saw a contractor."

He wouldn't be drawn on whether it was an oversight to let someone into the smoking area while fencing was being replaced.

There were 2131 tests conducted yesterday.

There is no community transmission. It has been 68 days since the last case of community transmission.

Webb said the systems at the quarantine or managed isolation facilities were being reviewed, including smoking policies.