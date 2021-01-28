Live: Dr Bloomfield, Chris Hipkins give Covid-19 update

The Covid-19 Response Minister and the director general of health are set to reveal the Covid cases update after an Auckland adult and child were infected.

Chris Hipkins and Ashley Bloomfield are holding the 1pm press conference in the Beehive.

The Pullman Hotel managed isolation facility is under the microscope after three people were infected during managed isolation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is now seeking advice from health officials on extra measures for travellers after completing managed isolation.

Ardern said "something had happened", resulting in the virus being spread among guests at the Pullman Hotel. As a result no new returnees were coming into the hotel while the situation was being investigated.

An Auckland parent and child who also recently left the Pullman were confirmed as cases last night. They are being moved to a quarantine facility.

This morning, Hipkins said the infection spread was alarming and investigations were under way to determine what had led to the current outbreak.

"There does appear to be something at the Pullman Hotel and we're looking very closely to identify what it was there," he told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking.

Those already in managed isolation at the hotel would be forced to stay there until they had contained the risk and the hotel would not be accepting new arrivals.

"The Pullman hotel will empty out a little bit and we're not letting anyone leave the Pullman hotel at this point until we're absolutely certain we've contained whatever the risk is," he said.

Last night the director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said a number of measures were being imposed as a result of the infection breach.

It included a deep clean of commonly used areas, tighter restrictions on movement of returnees including no arrivals or departures from the facility, and increasing hotel ventilation.

The Ministry of Health was also requesting returnees who had recently left, to not fly, to stay home and have an additional test within 48 hours.

Staff posted at the facility were being restricted from working at other sites.