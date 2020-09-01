Live: First Covid case in Wellington isolation hotel, workers test negative

Ninety-seven per cent of staff working in managed isolation facilities and quarantine hotels were tested last week and no-one tested positive for Covid-19.

The next round of testing of MIQ testing is currently underway, Minister for Managed Isolation and Quarantine Megan Woods said, and would be completed by September 6.

From 18 July to 24 August, 97 per cent of day 12 tests were completed and 93 per cent of day three tests were completed.

It comes after the Ministry of Health revealed 14 new Covid cases today - nine of which are in managed isolation and five of which are in the community.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb said a new positive case in Wellington flew in from Los Angeles, and the facility in Wellington was also set up to quarantine Covid-positive people.

Woods said travellers take a chartered flight to Wellington, so there is no mixing with the general public.

Megan Woods. Photo: Getty Images

Webb said sometimes people fly in to Auckland and then flown to another location where they are then tested.

Woods said when she took over the responsibility for MIQ, capacity was at its limit and people were moved to different cities in the middle of their isolation period.

But capacity now had breathing room and that was no longer taking place.

Woods said there were a number of reasons why day three tests weren't completed, including if they were a child under six months' old, or refusal of testing, or for medical reasons.

She said day three tests were not compulsory but were being done in "high numbers nonetheless".

People refusing a day 12 test had to stay in MIQ "for a little while longer", and "most of the time" they then decide to be tested.

Fifteen people have refused a day 12 test so far. They all eventually decided to be tested, Woods said.

Webb said 108 of the 500 extra Defence Force personnel were already in place, and more would be rolled out weekly.

The Government has brought in Sir Brian Roche and Heather Simpson to ensure the testing strategy is being properly rolled out, after the Ministry of Health's response had been too slow.

Testing these workers is considered an extra layer of defence, as it could uncover an undetected branch of Covid-19 transmission early.

Fourteen new Covid cases were reported today - five of which were in the community.

There were 5018 people were staying at 32 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities across the country as of midnight last night.

Woods has also announced that all workers in MIQ facilities will trial the CovidCard, which records other CovidCard-carrying contacts in close proximity.

This could also help ring-fence an outbreak quickly if a new outbreak started from a traveller carrying Covid-19 and coming into New Zealand.

The card will also be trialled in Rotorua.

This morning Trade Me founder Sam Morgan said his CovidCard team had disbanded.

"The CovidCard Team - the private sector people - have all stood down from any involvement because we see no pathway to success in the way this is being done," Morgan told the New Zealand Herald.

He said the team had forwarded hundreds of pages of technical information to the Health Ministry after the Nelson trial in May and was standing by ready to assist.

But nothing happened, and Morgan has become frustrated in the months since.

"There is no capability or commitment within the Ministry of Health to do it," he added.

"There is, in fact, active resistance and has been since we began."

A ministry spokesman told the Herald: "The CovidCard trial is partway through the design phase. We expect to complete the trial around the end of September, with a report to Cabinet by the end of October.

"The Rotorua trial will help us determine whether the CovidCard works in a real-world scenario and will also allow us to test public sentiment.

"We expect a decision on whether to deploy the CovidCard more widely will be made before the end of the year."

Morgan, who sees the CovidCard replacing an app and having 80 per cent plus adoption for effectiveness, responded: "There is no chance they can deliver even a trial in the timeframe they've given."

He added: "Deployment to managed isolation facilities might yet be possible because MoH are not involved - that is being driven out of MBIE under Minister Megan Woods."