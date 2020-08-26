Live: Five new Covid-19 cases

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has revealed five new cases, of which three are in the community.

Bloomfield said two are imported cases - a female in her 50s and a man in his 30s. They have been transferred to the Jet Park Hotal.

A case reported yesterday is now also under investigation and genome sequencing is underway.

People who were at services at the church on Stoddard Rd on August 8, 9 and 11 or at a wedding there on Friday, August 7 should contact Healthline.

There are three patients in critical condition in hospital.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins, who yesterday revealed a targeted testing strategy to learn more about the current outbreak, has joined Bloomfield at the press conference.

Auckland is in alert level 3 until 11.59pm on Sunday, when it will move to a tighter level 2 with a 10-person limit on social gatherings.

The rest of the country is at normal level 2, where there is a 100-person limit on social gatherings.

Yesterday there were seven new cases, all linked to the South Auckland cluster, which has become New Zealand's biggest cluster. It took the cluster to 109 cases.

There are three further cases in the community under investigation. One is the Rydges maintenance worker whose Covid-19 strain is the same as a traveller who returned to New Zealand from the US; one is thought to have had Covid-19 months ago; one has a strain that is linked to the cluster via genomic sequencing, but it is still unknown who he caught the virus from.

Yesterday there were eight people in hospital, including three in a critical condition.

This week the Health Ministry wants to conduct 70,000 tests, 70 per cent of them in South and West Auckland to reveal more about the prevalence of Covid-19 in those areas.

Asymptomatic people in those areas will also be tested.

Testing sites were to be set up in Rānui, Glen Innes, and Manurewa.