Live: Five new Covid cases, new lead on Rydges mystery

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield says there are five new cases of Covid-19 and has revealed a new lead in efforts to uncover how a maintenance worker caught the virus.

Four of the new cases are in Auckland, while one is a Tokoroa and receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Bloomfield are giving today's Covid-19 update.

Bloomfield said there were six people in hospital with Covid-19, including one in intensive care.

There is another case under investigation which was originally classed as being connected to the Auckland cluster.

They visited St Lukes Mall on Wednesday August 12, which has been shut since alert level 3.

The maintenence worker from Rydges Hotel who tested positive but is not related to the broader Auckland cluster used the same lift "very shortly" after a Covid-positive woman from the United States, Bloomfield said.

This was a "strong line" of investigation.

The two nurses who went into the woman's room have both now returned negative test results.

The maintenance worker's strain of the virus was earlier found to be different to that involved in the big Auckland cluster that has forced the city into a two-week level-3 lockdown.

Instead, it matched the strain of a resident at the Rydges hotel - a woman who flew in from the United States before testing positive for Covid-19 and then being transferred a quarantine facility.

The perimeter of the Auckland cluster was becoming more defined yesterday and there was increasing confidence the outbreak was contained.

But there were still no clues about how the outbreak got into the community.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield and Health Minister Chris Hipkins are giving today's update: Photo: Getty Images

The cluster yesterday had 74 cases, making it the fifth largest since the start of the pandemic. They were all contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There were no other cases linked to the maintenance worker from the Rydges Hotel border facility, who tested positive this week.

All staff and guests were being re-tested with genome sequencing to establish how the man was infected, ruling it was connected to a woman who stayed in the hotel at the end of July.

The pair had zero person-to-person contact so officials are looking into whether there was a third person or possibly whether the virus was spread via a contaminated surface.