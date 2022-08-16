Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Live: Gaurav Sharma suspended from caucus

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Labour caucus has decided to suspend MP Gaurav Sharma from caucus, effective immediately.

    Ardern is fronting media following a special party caucus meeting today.

    Sharma did not attend this afternoon's meeting, Ardern said.

    It is the "most appropriate" response to "repeated breaches of trust" committed by Sharma.

    He will continue as MP for Hamilton West but not take part in caucus decisions unless invited, Ardern said.

     

