Live: Government gives Covid-19 update

The Government will change the law to help companies facing insolvency due to Covid-19 to remain running and keep people in jobs.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is giving an update on the latest in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temporary changes under the Companies Act include:

• Giving directors of companies facing significant liquidity problems because of COVID-19 a 'safe harbour' from insolvency duties under the Companies Act.

• Enabling businesses affected by COVID-19 to place existing debts into hibernation until they are able to start trading normally again.

grant_robertson_getty.jpg Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

• Allowing the use of electronic signatures where necessary due to COVID-19 restrictions.

• Giving the Registrar of Companies the power to temporarily extend deadlines imposed on companies, incorporated societies, charitable trusts and other entities under legislation.

• Giving temporary relief for entities that are unable to comply with requirements in their constitutions or rules because of COVID-19.

Robertson said the move will help small businesses, who need to defer debt payment.

It was inevitable that some businesses would go into liquidation - but he couldn't say how many.

The Government has so far announced close to $25 billion worth of support in the fight against Covid-19.

He praised his Government's plan to take action early and injecting money into the economy.

Some $4.78 billion from the wage subsidy scheme has been paid out to 800,00 New Zealanders

He said the Governments job is to prove "cover" during this time for everyday Kiwis and businesses.

Robertson will likely field questions about Health Minister David Clark apologising for driving more than two kilometres to a biking track.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this afternoon that Clark should have followed the advice to avoid activities where there is a higher risk of injury.

It is the ninth day of lockdown.

Today there were 71 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The 71 cases are made up of 49 new confirmed cases and 22 new probable cases.

It brings the total to 868 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

One person is in an ICU.

There have been 2000 lab tests a day, a total of almost 30,000 tests conducted so far.

Capacity was now 5400 tests a day, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in an earlier press conference.