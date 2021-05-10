Monday, 10 May 2021

Live: Grant Robertson delivers pre-Budget speech

    1. News
    2. National

    Finance minister Grant Robertson is delivering another pre-Budget speech this morning.

    It comes after last week's announcement that the Government has almost $1 billion in funds allocated for the Covid-19 response last year that was never spent.

    Robertson earlier said that this would be a "Recovery Budget," a reference to the fact that New Zealand still faces a tough road to recover from the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

    The speech also comes off the back of an onslaught of criticism last week about the Government's decision to freeze public sector pay for the next three years.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter