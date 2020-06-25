Live: Health chief to give latest Covid update

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield is set to update on whether there have been any new Covid-19 cases.

He will also address the Ministry of Health's changes to the testing criteria.

Yesterday it updated the Covid-19 case definition and removed the definition of "suspected" case to introduce a new higher index of suspicion (HIS) category.

It means not everyone who with a sore throat or cold symptoms must be tested.

Instead they could be tested as part of the wider surveillance testing programme to ensure there isn't community transmission.

And only people who meet the case definition and HIS criteria will need to be notified to the Medical Officer of Health.

Those HIS criteria are that in the 14 days prior to their illness, they:

• had contact with a confirmed or probable case

• travelled internationally

• had direct contact with a person who has travelled overseas (eg Customs and Immigration staff, staff at quarantine/isolation facilities)

• worked on an international aircraft or shipping vessel

• cleaned at an international airport or maritime port in areas/conveniences visited by international arrivals, or

• any other criteria requested by the local Medical Officer of Health.

It comes as GPs and testing stations have seen a rush on demand due to the onset of cold and flu season combined with heightened anxiety about Covid-19.

The clinical symptoms of Covid-19 remain any acute respiratory infection with at least one of the following symptoms: new or worsening cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, a head cold, loss of smell with or without fever.

The press conference is also the first time Bloomfield has faced media since a video went viral of Health Minister David Clark saying Bloomfield had taken responsibility for the border blunder, as the health chief looked on.

The clip was on Newshub's 6pm bulletin last night and was shared by its political editor Tova O'Brien on Twitter where it's amassed more than 100,000 views.

Some have opined that Clark threw Bloomfield under the bus.

National leader Todd Muller called Clark's treatment of Bloomfield "a disgrace".