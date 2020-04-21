Live: Keep kids at home if you can, says Hipkins

The Government is urging parents to continue to keep their children at home if they're able when the country moves into alert level 3 next week.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins was giving a Covid-19 update to media this afternoon and said most children will continue distance learning under alert level 3.

"If you can keep your kids at home, please do keep your kids at home."

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand increased by five, with two new confirmed and three probable cases, all linked to existing cases. The death toll now stands at 14, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said. The new cases brings New Zealand's total cases to 1445. There are now 1006 recovered people with 12 still in hospital, and three in intensive care, including one in Dunedin.

The Government yesterday announced the country would be lifted out of lockdown and move to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Monday, April 27. It would remain in at least alert level three for the following two weeks before being reviewed again.

Schools and early learning centres could reopen on Wednesday, April 29 for children who could not learn from home or whose parents were going back to work at alert level 3.

People would be allowed into schools and early learning centres from today for cleaning and other preparations ahead of a teacher-only day on Tuesday, April 28.

Hipkins said today that children who can stay home should stay home, while at-risk staff - including those over 70 - should stay home and will be supported to do so.

He said it was acceptable to bring in a relative to look after children at home if both parents needed to work.

Education for those in years 11-13 will continue to learn remotely, while university students in flats or hostels can stay there with strict social distancing precautions.

If students went home before the start of lockdown, they must stay there.

Some schools will have a teacher-only day on April 28, with children to attend from the next day - however, some schools may need to take longer on their preparations before re-opening.

Hipkins said parents must do their bit - definitely keep children home if unwell and take advice on whether they need to be tested, maintain your household bubble and maintain good hygiene.

Distance learning will continue for at least three weeks; 10,000 devices have been distributed from schools, 6700 routers have been distributed and 1250 internet-ready computers have been distributed and another 4500 compuetrs have landed. Priority is students facing NCEA exams this year.

The minister said residential and special schools would not be able to open in the early stages of alert level three, but may be able to open later on if public health measures could be managed.

The Government says it believes children and teenagers were at low risk of catching and passing on the coronavirus.

However, early childhood services want more evidence it will be safe to reopen next week and some are likely to remain closed. The Early Childhood Council, which represents more than 1000 early childhood services, had called for centres to remain closed until the country reached alert level 2.