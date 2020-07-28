Live: New case a woman in her 20s

There is no evidence the person who tested positive for Covid-19 in South Korea was infected in New Zealand, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

But amid an "abundance of caution", officials were contact-tracing two rows in front of and behind the person, who left New Zealand from Christchurch Airport earlier this month.

Five household contacts of the person and are all well but are in self-isolation and will be tested today.

The person is also having their movements traced as a precaution but the risk is considered to be low.

It comes as director general of health Ashley Bloomfield today revealed one new Covid case. The new case is a woman in her 20s who travelled from Afghanistan.

She tested negative on day three but returned a weak positive on day 12 and has moved to a quarantine facility.

More than 1100 tests were processed yesterday, with 872 in the community.

Bloomfield said it was good to see the number of people being tested in the community had increased over the last week.

Bloomfield said the introduction of a throat-swab test had increased uptake.

Keeping isolation facilities safe for staff

Hipkins said there were robust systems in place for staff working across managed isolation facilities to keep them safe.

Hipkins said he'd ordered an independent review rostering and risks which was underway at the moment.

From Saturday DHBs will take over the delivery of health services in border facilities, which are currently being provided by contractors.

Anyone working in a facility will have to adhere to a stand-down period and return a negative test before working elsewhere.