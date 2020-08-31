Live: Nine new cases, five in community

The Ministry of Health has revealed nine new cases of Covid-19, including five in the community.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and acting director of public health Robyn Shearer are giving the daily 1pm press briefing.

Shearer said all the community cases had links to previous Auckland cases, and three were linked to the church "mini-cluster".

There were 11 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 8 in Auckland hospitals, two in Waikato and one in Christchurch.

Two are in ICU.

Epidemiologists and the Government have warned the Auckland cluster will continue to grow - but the key is whether all the cases can be connected.

There were just two new cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday – both linked to the Auckland cluster.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins is giving the daily 1pm press briefing. Photo: Getty Images

Director of public health Caroline McElnay said yesterday that the spread of the virus within New Zealand was under control.

"There may be some further cases that would continue to occur within the community, but our level of comfort with the control of the cluster is high."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "highly likely" that proactive tests would reveal even more community transmission cases in the coming weeks.

And it is because the Auckland cluster continues to grow that the Government moved the city into, what she described as, level 2.5.

This is not an official alert level, rather a heightened version of the level 2 Auckland has already experienced.

A review of level 2 would be done by September 6, Ardern said.

"We will see cases from this cluster for some time to come."