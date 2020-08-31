Monday, 31 August 2020

Live: Nine new cases, five in community

    1. News
    2. National

    The Ministry of Health has revealed nine new cases of Covid-19, including five in the community.

    Health Minister Chris Hipkins and acting director of public health Robyn Shearer are giving the daily 1pm press briefing.

    Shearer said all the community cases had links to previous Auckland cases, and three were linked to the church "mini-cluster".

    There were 11 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 8 in Auckland hospitals, two in Waikato and one in Christchurch.

    Two are in ICU.

    Epidemiologists and the Government have warned the Auckland cluster will continue to grow - but the key is whether all the cases can be connected.

    There were just two new cases of Covid-19 in the community yesterday – both linked to the Auckland cluster.

    Health Minister Chris Hipkins is giving the daily 1pm press briefing. Photo: Getty Images
    Health Minister Chris Hipkins is giving the daily 1pm press briefing. Photo: Getty Images

    Director of public health Caroline McElnay  said yesterday that the spread of the virus within New Zealand was under control.

    "There may be some further cases that would continue to occur within the community, but our level of comfort with the control of the cluster is high."

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "highly likely" that proactive tests would reveal even more community transmission cases in the coming weeks.

    And it is because the Auckland cluster continues to grow that the Government moved the city into, what she described as, level 2.5.

    This is not an official alert level, rather a heightened version of the level 2 Auckland has already experienced.

    A review of level 2 would be done by September 6, Ardern said.

    "We will see cases from this cluster for some time to come."

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter