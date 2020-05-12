Live: No new cases of Covid-19 today

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield made the announcement in the 1pm update with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The total number of cases is 1497 - and 93 percent have now recovered, Dr Bloomfield said. Twelve more people had recovered from yesterday and just two were in hospital, neither in ICU.

There are no new deaths.

He said a total of 2893 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, meaning 197,084 tests in total have been completed.

Gatherings

On allowing 100 people to go to the movies - but only allowing 10 people to attend a funeral, Ms Ardern said the issue was people coming together.

She said the hardest thing through all of this was dealing with funerals and tangi, but they were a place where people wanted to comfort others and come together.

The Government had made the same tough calls for other gatherings where people came together such as weddings and birthdays.

"We know this is causing pain but we've equally tried to been consistent."

Cabinet did consider if there was "a way to do this differently" but it was "a very, very difficult" thing to find a way to facilitate them.

Ms Ardern said they had also considered churches but the line fell with where people would likely come together, like they would do at church.

She said the issue had weighed on her mind, having grown up in a religious family.

Dr Bloomfield said officials had looked very carefully at the sort of activities where there was a "higher risk".

Small business scheme up and running

Ms Ardern said the small business cashflow scheme "is officially open".

The scheme went live last night and applications can be taken today. Loans would be paid within five days of being approved.

A total of $10.7 billion has been paid out through the wage subsidy scheme to 1.7 million Kiwis.

Ms Ardern said employees ready to return to work should try to take advantage of flexibility with things like start-times to allow more of a spread of commuters, especially on public transport.

Hospital visits

Dr Bloomfield said the public would be able to resume visiting people in hospital under Level 2. In high-risk areas such as emergency departments and intensive care only visitor would be allowed at a time.

An updated Section 70 order has been issued allowing people to enter businesses to prepare for Level 2, he said.

The country starts to move to Alert Level 2 from Thursday with cafes and malls allowed to open. Schools can resume from Monday.

Yesterday, there were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 - two were Waitakere Hospital nurses who treated patients from St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland and the other was a returned overseas traveller.

And there were just 90 active cases.

Ms Ardern said it was safe to move to Alert Level 2 and it would be phased in from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Nurses Day

Today is International Nurses Day and Dr Bloomfield said they were celebrating them "now more than ever" as they had played a critical role in this country's Covid-19 response.

Ms Ardern agreed and said that even before Covid-19 she had received letters from people who had been through the healthcare system about how kind and caring staff had been.

"We want to acknowledge all of the Jennys all around the world," Ms Ardern said in reference to Nurse Jenny who treated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On the $4 billion health pre-Budget announcement this morning, Ms Ardern said we would never know when the next crisis would be but we needed to ensure we were prepared for it.

She said the funding would help the health system to "get us through" and provide more care.