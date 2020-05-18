No new cases or recoveries reported

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1499.

Two people are in hospital, one in Auckland and one in Middlemore, but neither require intensive care.

There was no increase in the number of recovered cases in the last 24 hours.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said there had been fantastic support from churches and other faith-based organisations during lockdown and alert level 3.

Under level 2 these gatherings are limited to 10 people.

"I know how important it is for people to practise their faith together," he said.

The specific issues of the number of people who can attend a service will be considered by Cabinet on Monday.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there had been a significant drop in the number of level 2 breaches, compared to life under level 3.

This included fewer problems with parties over the weekend than the one before.

Coster said reports of breaches at alert level 2 than other levels - police have had about 250 per day in level 2.

There have been 983 breaches reported in level 2, mostly through the 10-5 phone line.

Complaints were mostly against businesses with a smaller proportion for gatherings and establishments not having adequate contact-tracing.

Police had reported 30 breaches - 29 resulted in warnings and one person was being prosecuted, Coster said.

Police had yet to use their controversial new legal powers to enter a property without a search warrant.

WHO meeting

Bloomfield will tonight be leading the New Zealand delegation at a World Health Organisation meeting.

Health Minister David Clark will present New Zealand's response via video link.

Bloomfield said he did not "have a speaking part" in the WHO meeting, but will join if he thinks there's something of interest for New Zealand.

One of the points to be discussed would be fair access to vaccines, Bloomfield said.

There will also be reference to a review of the health response, which was usually the case with pandemics.