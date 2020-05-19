No new cases reported, cruise group added to total

New Zealand has marked another day of no new reported Covid-19 cases as the country adjusts to life in level 2.

However the total number of confirmed cases has increased by four because the people who returned from Uruguay were originally counted in that country's numbers, but will instead be included in New Zealand's tally.

Those four people had now recovered, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters this afternoon.

There are still two people who remain in hospital, Dr Bloomfield said.

In total there are 1503 cases in this country.

Of those, 1153 are confirmed cases.

Nine more people have been added to the total number of those recovered.

More than 3000 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, Dr Bloomfield said. The testing of asymptomatic people was continuing.

A digital diary app that allows users to track their movements themselves will be available for download tomorrow, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will explain what life will look like at alert level 1.

The low levels of Covid-19 in the community was a factor in his previous advice that members of the public did not need to wear masks.

Bloomfield said it was too premature to discuss what exactly needed to happen to move to alert level 1.

But there was no evidence of influenza rates increasing again after the lockdown.

On the issue of a trans-Tasman travel bubble, Bloomfield said Australia having community transmission cases would not necessarily be a deal breaker, provided those cases were contained and traceable.

But it would be a concern if there was uncontrolled community transmission, he said.

Overnight Bloomfield participated in the opening session of the World Health Assembly meeting. He said all countries had the same theme of a need for a strong response to Covid-19.

The timing for the independent evaluation of the pandemic has yet to be announced. Meanwhile the strong focus was on continuing to fight the outbreak now, said Bloomfield.