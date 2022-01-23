Live: 'Omicron now circulating', country to enter red light tonight

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the whole country will enter the red light level at 11.59pm tonight after testing confirmed the Covid cluster in Nelson-Marlborough is the Omicron variant and it originated after a wedding in Auckland.

The pair will hold the press conference at 11am.

More is expected to be revealed about the presence of Omicron in New Zealand.

If the highly contagious Covid-19 variant is found to be circulating, the country will be moved back to the red setting of the traffic light system within 24-48 hours.

That will mean more restrictions on gatherings and businesses, and far fewer freedoms for people who aren't yet vaccinated.

It hinges on the results of genome sequencing for several Covid cases with no clear link to the border.

An Air NZ crew member has been linked to nine cases in the Nelson region.

Genome sequencing is being carried out to see if the man, and nine Covid-positive people in Motueka who are linked to him, have the Delta or Omicron variants.

The crew members was potentially infectious while working on five Air New Zealand flights, which are now locations of interest.

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said if these cases have Omicron, it will likely trigger an outbreak.

"Obviously that is a significant number of cases and significant level of exposure on five flights, and with no clear link to the border that I'm aware," Plank said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said all of Aotearoa will move into the red traffic light setting within 24-48 hours in case of an Omicron outbreak.

That will mean restrictions on the number of people who can attend gatherings, particularly if they are unvaccinated, while businesses like hairdressers will only be able to open if they use My Vaccine Pass.

The red light setting is applied when it is considered necessary to protect vulnerable people and the health system is at risk of being overwhelmed.

Despite Omicron, the Government is adamant it wants kids back in the classroom for the start of Term 1 - schools can stay open in all phases of the traffic light system.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says he wants to see more face-to-face learning this year, and schools will deal with the virus differently than they have over the past two years.

But he says it's possible some schools may have to move to learning from home if they are understaffed because so many teaches have been exposed to Covid.