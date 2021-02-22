Live: PM to announce Auckland alert level

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to announce whether Auckland will join the rest of New Zealand in alert level 1 and if masks will still be mandatory on public transport across the country.

She will make the announcement from Christchurch after attending memorial services marking 10 years since the city's devastating quake.

This morning she told TVNZ this morning that bar anything significant Tāmaki Makaurau would move down to alert level 1.

"The decision to keep Auckland in level 2 was precautionary."

There was one new community case of Covid-19 reported today but that person was already in quarantine because they are a household contact of the second Covid-positive family.

The Ministry of Health said the public health risk of the new case was considered "very low".