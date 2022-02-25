Live: PM on New Zealand's response to Ukraine invasion

New Zealand has joined international partners in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, including the "pointless" loss of life.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the UK Ministry of Defence communicated there had been more than 80 airstrikes on Ukraine by Russia.

New Zealand had joined international partners in condemning the attack, Ardern said.

By choosing this "avoidable" path an "unthinkable" number of lives could be lost, Ardern said.

The invasion posed a significant threat to the region and could trigger a humanitarian and refugee crisis.

Russia had ignored diplomatic efforts and would now suffer consequences of their decision. It was a flagrant disregard of international law.

"Russia must now face the consequences," Ardern said.

New Zealand had put in place a range of travel bans, and bans on any exports that could end up in military use in Russia.

While these exports were limited, Ardern said it still showed a message of support to Ukraine.

New Zealand had also ceased diplomatic communications and were exploring humanitarian options.

This country stood "resolute" with those bearing the brunt of Russia's actions, she said.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has seen airstrikes on cities and military bases and troops and tanks enter the country from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the post-Cold War security order.

At least 137 people - including soldiers and civilians - have been killed in Ukraine since Russian forces invaded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Health Minister Oleh Lyashko also said 169 people had been wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ignoring global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashes the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country's nuclear arsenal.

New Zealand's response so far has included:

• Introducing targeted travel bans against Russian Government officials and other individuals associated with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in line with a number of our partners

• Prohibiting the export of goods to Russian military and security forces

• Suspending bilateral foreign ministry engagement until further notice.

Other countries have started to recall high-level diplomats, including the United States, and imposed strong sanctions.

There have also been calls for New Zealand to adopt an autonomous sanctions regime.

Currently, it relies solely on UN sanctions. However, such sanctions are not possible in this case because they would likely be vetoed by Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Acting Foreign Minister David Parker told RNZ this morning New Zealand would also withdraw from foreign affairs bilateral consultations with Russia and travel bans on government officials would be put in place.

"This is unequivocally an act of war," Parker said.

New Zealand exports to Russia amounted to $293 million in a recent year, the majority of which was made up of butter and other dairy products.

Parker said this relatively small market highlighted the limit of what New Zealand could do.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said last night New Zealand condemned the advance of Russian armed forces into Ukraine.

"We stand with the people of Ukraine impacted by this conflict. Our thoughts are with them," Mahuta said.

"Russia's actions are a flagrant breach of fundamental international rules," she added.

"The use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited under international law."

Mahuta said New Zealand joined the international community in calling on Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw.

She said it was important to return to diplomatic negotiations to de-escalate the conflict.