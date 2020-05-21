Live: Religious leaders to have say on mass gatherings

The Epidemic Response Committee is today hearing from religious leaders as a decision on the size of gatherings allowed under Alert Level 2 approaches.

On Monday, Cabinet will review current rules that cap at 10 the number of people allowed to gather in one group.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said if data continued to show low levels of cases, it would give the Government further confidence to increase the size of gatherings under Alert Level 2, including for religious places.

Ardern said if a decision was made on Monday the changes could be expected in the following 48 hours.

On options for mass gatherings, Ardern said they want greater control of any risks in the early phases.

She said the approach so far had been to phase in bigger numbers on gatherings, based on the guidance of the Director-General of Health and the evidence.

National MP Michael Woodhouse is chairing today's meeting, with GP Dr Keith Blayney and Electoral Commission chief officer Alicia Wright speaking ahead of religious leaders.

Speaking at today's meeting are:

• GP Dr Keith Blayney

• Electoral Commission chief officer Alicia Wright

• Senior pastor of City Impact Church Peter Mortlock

• Simranjit Singh

• Auckland Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Nathaniel Friedler

• Anglican Bishop Te Kitohi