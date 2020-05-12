Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Live: Tourism under level 2

    Tourism industry leaders are discussing alert level 2 and the Government's Covid-19 response at today's Epidemic Response Committee meeting.

    Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a staggered move into level 2, starting on Thursday.

    Under level 2, domestic travel will once again be allowed, including for tourism.

    Speaking at today's meeting will be Māori Tourism chief executive Pania Tyson-Nathan, Haka Tourism Group general manager Eve Lawrence, Event Impressions director Jeff Alexander, Sounds Air managing director Andrew Crawford, Pan Pacific Travel managing director Matt Brady, Sudima Hotels chief operating officer Les Morgan, Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts and Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis.

    The meeting is being chaired by National MP Michael Woodhouse.

