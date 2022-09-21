Live: Update on NZ's Covid response

Health officials will today provide an update on the country's Covid-19 response as the winter illness season comes to an end.

Head of the Public Health Agency Dr Andrew Old is holding a press conference from midday in Auckland.

He will be joined by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand's clinical director for the Northern Region Vaccination Programme Dr Anthony Jordan.

In the week between September 12 and September 18 there were 9606 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community.

On average, there were 1369 new cases each day.

There were 175 people in hospital with the virus, including two in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths attributed to Covid-19 was three and in total 1972 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are attributed to the virus.

Figures show the community case numbers dropped significantly over the weekend.

On Saturday there were 885 new cases and on Sunday there were 1023. On Monday the figure jumped to 1820.

Last week the Ministry of Health announced it was changing the way it reported Covid-19 figures.

It moved away from daily updates and is now providing weekly updates, the first one being on Monday.

The weekly updates include seven-day averages for case numbers, deaths and hospitalisations.