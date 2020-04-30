Live update: Three new confirmed cases of Covid-19

Ministry of Health director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave today's Covid-19 update at 1pm today.

There are three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Dr Bloomfield said.

There are 1129 confirmed cases and 347 probable cases bringing the total to 1476.

One previous probable cases was deemed not to be a case, he said.

Now 84 per cent of cases have recovered, Bloomfield said this afternoon.

There have been no further deaths reported, Dr Bloomfield said.

There are seven people in hospital and none of those are in intensive care, he said.

He is joined at the press conference by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Nationally, there were two new cases of Covid-19 yesterday. One person had arrived from overseas and was quarantined at the border and the other was linked to an existing case.

The number of cases has remained in single digits for 12 days. There were just two new cases yesterday, three the day before and five on Monday.

No game bird hunting under Alert Level 3

Bloomfield said if people get a text reminding them that it's time for a smear test, that people should seek to get that.

He encouraged people to keep their hospital appointments.

He said people can take their pets to the vet, under the new level 3 rules.

He said pets are important members of people's family.

But he said hunting of game birds is not permitted in level 3.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 75 per cent of the economy is operating - but that comes with a responsibility for people to maintain physical distancing.

Ardern said there have been 1035 complaints about businesses breaching level rules - most of these are about physical distancing.

Ardern said there have 185 breaches of under level 3. There have been 46 prosecuted - and increase of 21 people in 24 hours.

Ardern urged people to continue to act as if they have Covid-19.

"Now is not the time to loosen up our compliance."

Two per cent of school children are at school, she said, and early childhood education centres had recorded attendance of 4 per cent of their usual rolls.

Later today, Parliament will pass a new law to provide SMEs with tax relief, Ardern said.

So far, $1.25 billion from the wage subsidy scheme been paid 188,000 sole traders.

She said this has been a way the Government has been able to mitigate job losses.

Ardern once again asked people to shop local when it comes to getting their takeaways.

Covid-19 vaccine trials

Bloomfield said there 90-100 trials currently underway to help develope a Covid-19 vaccine overseas.

He said the Government was very keen for an ANZAC approach to rolling out a vaccine, when it's available.

He said he would have more to say about that in the coming weeks.

This year's election and Budget

Ardern said there are no plans to change the election date from September 19, and the three months campaign period before that date will remain the same.

Ardern said "giving more income to those who have the least" would be a Budget priority.

But she would not go into detail - saying she would not be making Budget announcements today.

Ardern said legislation giving effect to the 20 per cent MP pay cut will be before the House "soon".

Ardern said the Government has been trying to "pick up the pace" when it comes to MSD data, such as benefit numbers.