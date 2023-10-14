Live updates: National shoots out to early lead

The votes have started rolling in and with 2.7% of the votes counted, National has taken a lead with 41.08% of the vote.

Labour is trailing behind on 25.43%, the Green Party on 11.61, Act on 9.3% and New Zealand First on 6.36%.

After a gruelling six-week election campaign, tonight we will finally have a good idea of who should be able to form the next government by 11.30pm tonight.

Can National leader Christopher Luxon seize power and become Prime Minister after just one term as an MP? Or can Chris Hipkins inspire a comeback and lead Labour to a third term?

What to watch out for

In the absence of a clear result, we will hopefully have at least a flavour of what the next government is likely to be, but one of the key questions in that equation is: Is NZ First back?

The party has been consistently polling above the 5 per cent threshold it needs to return to Parliament without winning an electorate seat; Shane Jones is running in Northland but is not expected to win.

If NZ First falls short, the chances of another Labour-led government will be significantly improved.

The right will be hoping for enough support for a National-Act coalition. If not, National leader Christopher Luxon has said he will pick up the phone and call NZ First leader Winston Peters to prevent another Labour-led government.

Labour will be hoping that the slight uptick in recent polling trends will push it into the 30s, having been stuck in the 20s for several weeks.

If the Greens manage to stay on course for a record number of MPs, and if Te Pāti Māori win enough for a handful of seats, the left bloc could still get over the line, though the chances of this are slim based on the latest poll results.

The Herald’s poll of polls has Labour on 26.8 per cent, the Greens on 12.4 per cent and Te Pāti Māori on 2.6 per cent. It has National on 35.5 per cent, Act on 11 per cent and NZ First on 6.1 per cent.

This would translate to a National, Act and NZ First having the numbers to form a government.

There would also be enough for a Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori-NZ First arrangement, but Peters and Labour leader Chris Hipkins have repeatedly ruled out working with each other.

Given that, it will be interesting to see if Hipkins concedes at the end of the night if the Labour-Green-Te Pāti Māori combination falls short of the numbers needed for a Parliamentary majority. Luxon has said he believed Hipkins and Peters would be on the phone to each other if Labour could get over the line with the help of NZ First.

Hipkins has been pointing out that the polls leading up to the 2020 election had Labour in the mid to high 40s, and the party ended up winning a majority.

Voter turnout, particularly in Labour strongholds such as South Auckland, will be key. Last election, the turnout was 81.54 per cent.

As of the end of Thursday, 1.1 million votes had already been cast in advance. This is slightly ahead of 2017 levels but behind 2020, when there was a greater incentive to vote early given we were still in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The weather may also be a factor. Atrocious weather in Wellington and Canterbury today, for example, will do little to encourage people to get out and vote.

There may not be a clear result tonight. If it is very close, we may have to wait until the final count is announced on November 3, which includes special votes that are cast outside a voter’s electorate (including from overseas). Last election, two seats swung to the left after special votes were counted.

The Māori seats will also be fascinating. Te Pāti Māori will need to win a seat to return to Parliament unless it reaches the 5 per cent threshold, which it hasn’t been close to in any of the recent polls.

If the party wins several seats, and more than what it would based solely on its share of the party vote, it will create an overhang in Parliament. This would change the magic number required for a Parliamentary majority from 61 to 62.

The key electorates to watch

Tāmaki: Will National’s Simon O’Connor hold his seat or lose it to Act’s Brooke van Velden?

Auckland Central: Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick faces a fight to keep her seat against National’s Mahesh Muralidhar.

Wellington Central: The race is wide open, with Labour’s Ibrahim Omer, the Greens’ Tamatha Paul and National’s Scott Sheeran all vying for the win after incumbent Grant Robertson decided to be a list-only candidate.

Rongotai: Green MP Julie Anne Genter fancies her chances against new Labour candidate Fleur Fitzsimons, who, if she wins, might be the only new Labour face for the coming term.

Ōhāriu: Will Labour MP Greg O’Connor, who needs to win to return to Parliament, keep his seat or lose it to National deputy leader Nicola Willis?

Waiariki: Te Pāti Māori Rawhiri Waititi is expected to keep his seat, but if he doesn’t, it puts the return of Te Pāti Māori to Parliament in jeopardy as the other contests are all expected to be much closer.